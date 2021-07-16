DNR proposes incidental take notice for wood turtles in Eau Claire Co.

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A proposed agricultural project in Augusta is potentially impacting the state-threatened wood turtle population in eastern Eau Claire Co.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, Eau Claire Co. officials are looking to conduct work along parts of the Diamond Valley Creek streambank in Augusta by adding rip-rap, a ford for livestock crossing, and livestock fencing. The project, known as the City of Augusta Water Quality Trading Project, also includes an instream fish habitat.

DNR staff determined that the proposed project, if carried out, may result in the incidental loss of wood turtles in areas under the scope of the project.

Diamond Valley Creek is parallel to County Highway M, which runs north and south from the east side of Augusta to northeast of Osseo.

Wood turtles are considered uncommon or even rare in the parts of Wisconsin it occupies, which is roughly a diagonal slice through the state from Green Bay through Grant county and northwest of that line. The three main threats to the species are harvesting as pets, roadways, and agricultural practices, according to the DNR. Removing two reproducing adult turtles from a population of 100 each year would leave the group extinct within 76 years, according to DNR studies.

The DNR says that the proposed project won’t affect the survival or recovery of the species in the state or in the area of the project. As part of the Incidental Take Permit, conservation measures will be required to minimize any effects on the environment and threatened species in the area of the project.

The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding the project and its impact on the wood turtle population before July 30, 2021. Information is available on the DNR’s website and on the Incidental Take Permit release article.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.