Driver cited for 2nd OWI after crashing into light pole on Clairemont Ave. Friday

A single-vehicle crash resulted in an OWI citation early Friday morning on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire near CVTC's footbridge.
A single-vehicle crash resulted in an OWI citation early Friday morning on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire near CVTC's footbridge.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who crashed into a light pole, knocking it over, early Friday morning on Clairemont Avenue is taken into custody.

Eau Claire Police say a 23-year-old woman crashed into a traffic signal before continuing on and then crashing into a light pole near the Chippewa Valley Technical College campus footbridge before 3 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound Clairemont Avenue, or Highway 12, was closed while crews worked to remove the downed light pole from the highway. No injuries were reported by the ECPD as a result of the single-vehicle crash.

The driver received several citations, including operating while intoxicated, second offense.

