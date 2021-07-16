Advertisement

Eau Claire Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinic weekly schedule to change in August

A nurse draws up a COVID-19 vaccine at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and UW-Eau...
A nurse draws up a COVID-19 vaccine at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and UW-Eau Claire drive thru vaccine clinic in Eau Claire, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. is announcing a change to its weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning in August.

Currently, the ECCCHD holds vaccination clinics weekly on Thursdays from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Eau Claire Co. Government Building located at 721 Oxford Ave. The weekly clinic will continue at that location on Thursdays through August 12; however, beginning on August 10, the weekly clinic will transition into being offered on Tuesdays at the same time, from 4 until 6 p.m. This clinic is offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Additionally, a weekly walk-up or drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic is available on Wednesdays from 4 until 6 p.m. at the UW-Eau Claire Water Street Parking Lot, located at 101 Chippewa St. This clinic is scheduled to run through August 4. This clinic is offering all three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson).

Pop-up clinics are also available in the community, with some upcoming vaccination clinics being held in conjunction with Eau Claire Co. events. COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at Farm Technology Days on July 20, the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series date on July 22, and at the Eau Claire County Fair on July 30 and 31. A full, updated list of pop-up clinics and the vaccines being offered at those clinics is available on the ECCCHD website.

