How isolation is still having an impact on mental health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the country starts to heal from the pandemic, there is plenty to be excited about.

“We can do more stuff and walk around without everyone wearing a mask,” said Ava Pederson.

The adjustment, as fourth grade Pederson explains, is not always easy.

“I don’t like actual school and my mom could help me more with math with virtual,” Pederson said.

Behavioral health specialists are noticing, adding that re-opening society alone will not cure the issues brought out after a year of isolation.

“When you’re locked up in your house and can’t put your kids in school that’s definitely going to have a long-term affect, “said Michael Speda.

A recent report released by the Centers for Disease Control shows, 40% of adults in the US reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse in the past month, which is not a new trend.

“Problematic drinking has really spiked in the last year and a half,” said UW Health Behavioral Health Services Director, Dr. Beth Lonergan says for that reason the residual effects from COVID-19 need to be normalized and addressed.

“The earlier you intervene the less entrenched something might be or the less cemented it is,” said Dr. Lonergan.

While more people are seeking help and support at this time, Dr. Lonergan says a new challenge presents itself.

“We have struggled with increase in demand and on the other side a national workforce crisis for behavioral health providers,” said Lonergan.

Instead of building to meet the need. She says the industry has been getting creative with telehealth and digital platforms. However, moving forward she believes prevention should be the main focus.

