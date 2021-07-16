Private wells near Lowes Creek County Park to be tested for PFAS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire environmental services company is installing groundwater monitoring wells to proactively determine if PFAS contamination is present in private wells in an area of Eau Claire Co.

WRR Environmental Services announced in a release Friday that recent analysis of groundwater samples collected from monitoring wells on WRR’s property, as well as at Lowes Creek County Park, shows they been impacted by PFAS contamination. With oversight from the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, WRR is collecting water samples from private wells near its location.

WRR says that it does not process PFAS chemicals at its facilities. Instead, WRR believes the PFAS may be associated with a type of firefighting foam that was used to suppress fires at the facility in 2007 and 2010. WRR adds that the recent discovery of PFAS in City of Eau Claire wells is not related to the PFAS levels they’ve found in the wells they have sampled from south of Eau Claire.

WRR indicates it has sent letters to impacted residences in the area to conduct PFAS testing, which includes 17 properties. Once they review initial results, WRR will determine additional steps.

More information on PFAS chemicals and testing is available from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services’ website. Environmental contamination and other studies on PFAS are also available from the Wisconsin DNR on its website.

