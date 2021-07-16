Advertisement

In recognition of their service, 16 million more U.S. veterans granted exclusive travel benefits

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WSAW) - On Friday July 16, the United States Department of Defense and Priceline announced the expansion of American Forces Travel platform, a leisure travel site created with Priceline, to all Veterans of the United States Armed Forces with a discharge status of honorable or general under honorable conditions. The expansion will now allow an additional 16 million users access to the full-service travel booking platform.

Introduced in 2019 to thank the military community for their service, American Forces Travel features privately negotiated deals on the world’s most popular hotel, flight, car rental and cruise brands with over a million hotel deals in more than 71,000 destinations globally. The program provides fast, accessible access to a broad selection of deeply discounted leisure travel for the military community and their families. Eligible users can save up to 40% - 60% on leisure travel. Under the expansion, 22 million personnel will now have access to the site.

For more information on the program, visit www.americanforcestravel.com/

