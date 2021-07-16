Advertisement

Second victim dies from Oconto County house fire

One man is dead and a woman burned from a house fire on Big Bear Rd. in Lakewood on July 8, 2021
One man is dead and a woman burned from a house fire on Big Bear Rd. in Lakewood on July 8, 2021(Nicolet Fire District)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - A house fire in Oconto County last week claimed a second life, the sheriff’s office said as it public identified both victims Friday evening.

Sandra VanGheem was found badly burned outside the home on Big Bear Lane in Lakewood and has died from her injuries. She was 74. Firefighters found David VanGheem, 78, dead inside the house.

The fire was reported at 6:33 in the morning on July 8. The house was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

There’s no new information about what might have caused the fire. That’s being investigated by the state Department of Criminal Investigation’s Arson Bureau. That doesn’t necessarily mean arson is suspected, but the specially trained investigators can look for a cause amid the destruction to the home.

