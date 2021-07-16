Sneak peek into Virtual Chalkfest 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Have your chalk at the ready!

Artists across the Chippewa Valley have until Sunday July 18 at midnight to submit their 2021 chalk creations.

The event usually takes place on the UW Eau Claire campus but due to the pandemic coupled with a staffing shortage, the Volume One team decided to wait until Chalkfest 2022 to be back in person.

“We were hoping that the virtual Chalkfest would work last year and people got on board with it and so one more year of that then we’ll be back to in person, next year and we’re really excited to be able to bring that back again,” says Lindsey Quinnies, Volume One program manager.

One advantage to chalking at your leisure is the opportunity to use virtually any spot or sidewalk across the Chippewa Valley as your chalkboard.

“It’s really fun to watch the event grow, watch people come from some of the smaller communities not just the main city area, and we’ve seen some incredible art, fine artists that plan out their pieces and they work all day,” says Quinnies. “They work really hard just to know eventually its all going to be washed away so people really really put the effort in and it’s so fun to walk around and see all the pieces.”

Registration is just $5 to participate and 100% of the proceeds go towards Together Chippewa Valley, a pandemic response fund for local non-profits.

To submit your photo’s or videos, click here.

Thursday July 22, the gallery will go live for the public to look at and vote on people’s submissions.

Chalkfest winners will be chosen August 5

