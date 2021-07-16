Advertisement

Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising

Sen. Johnson's latest campaign finance filings show Johnson raised $1.2 million between April...
Sen. Johnson's latest campaign finance filings show Johnson raised $1.2 million between April and June.((AP Photo/Andrew Harnik))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has raised more money in the last three months than all of the announced Democratic candidates seeking to take him on in the U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin, even though the two-term incumbent has yet to announce whether he’s seeking reelection in 2022.

His latest campaign finance filings show Johnson raised $1.2 million between April and June and had $1.7 million cash on hand.

Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, led the Democratic field, raising $1 million over the period with more than $1 million cash on hand. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $513,000, which included $45,000 of her own money.

