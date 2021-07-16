Advertisement

Walmart loses lawsuit brought by worker with Down syndrome

Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Walmart has lost a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin, as a jury sided with a sales associate who has Down syndrome and alleged that schedule changes exacerbated attendance problems that led to her firing.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission brought the case and announced Friday that a jury in federal court in Green Bay awarded Marlo Spaeth more than $125 million in punitive damages.

But Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says under federal law, that will be reduced to the maximum allowed, which is $300,000.

The jury on Thursday also awarded Spaeth $150,000 in compensatory damages. Hargrove says Walmart is reviewing its legal options.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred in the Village of Mikana Wednesday evening.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Barron Co.
One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified
For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S....
Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Plea hearing date set for Daniel Peggs
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee

Latest News

Chippewa Falls Police Dept. Officer James Harper discusses a recent increase in catalytic...
Chippewa Falls Police say catalytic converter thefts are increasing
Milwaukee cops release video of fatal shooting of armed man
A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
Wis. State Patrol to conduct aerial traffic law enforcement in Pierce Co. Monday
Picture of a Wood Turtle (Glyptemys insculpta), a Threatened Species in Wisconsin. (A.B....
DNR proposes incidental take notice for wood turtles in Eau Claire Co.