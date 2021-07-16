Advertisement

Wis. State Patrol to conduct aerial traffic law enforcement in Pierce Co. Monday

A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Pierce Co. on Monday.

According to a release by the State Patrol, the aerial enforcement will be done on Highway 35, which runs from River Falls southwest to Prescott, and then roughly along the Mississippi River southeast through Maiden Rock.

The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which includes three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots, will be deployed to four different counties next week, including Pierce Co. on Monday, weather permitting. Other dates include Kenosha Co. on Monday along Interstate 41/Interstate 94, and then on Thursday on Interstate 39 in Portage Co. and Interstate 39/Interstate 90 in Dane Co.

Aerial speed enforcement is used to more easily spot speeding drivers or aggressive driving behavior, says the State Patrol. Pilots who observe a violation will relay the information to ground-based State Patrol troopers to enforce traffic laws.

In addition to manned aircraft, the State Patrol also utilizes drones as part of its Aerial Support Unit. The piloted planes are used in enforcing traffic laws, in addition to several other duties.

For more information on the aerial enforcement programs and aerial support unit at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, you can visit their website.

