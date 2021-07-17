Advertisement

4 juveniles accused of poaching deer in Indiana, Illinois

(David Kenyon | MI Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana prosecutors have charged four juveniles from southeastern Illinois with allegedly torturing and poaching more than 20 wild deer in the two states.

After an investigation by Indiana conservation officers, the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office recently charged the Mount Carmel, Illinois, juveniles with a combined 119 wildlife violations in Illinois and Indiana. Illinois conservation officers also investigated the alleged poaching in Mount Carmel, Illinois, and Gibson County, Indiana.

The investigations in the two states found that the juveniles illegally killed more than 20 deer in both states during the 2019, 2020, and 2021 deer seasons.

Some of the deer were stabbed or kicked to death after being shot.

