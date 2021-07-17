Advertisement

Adames drives in 4 as Brewers rally for 11-6 win over Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Willie Adames homered and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6.

Adames had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then doubled home two more in a five-run eighth that buried the Reds. After losing three straight to the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, the Brewers won the first of a three-game set in Cincinnati and pushed their lead in the NL Central back to five games. Avisaíl García also homered for Milwaukee.

