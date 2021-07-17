Advertisement

Bangor man arrested during child sex sting in La Crosse

Ryan Burton
Ryan Burton(La Crosse County Jail)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bangor man is arrested and charged after being accused of traveling to have sex with a minor.

28-year-old Ryan Burton is accused of going to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old old girl from La Crosse for sex. Law enforcement officers say screenshots from a social media app show in less than three hours, Burton went from sending an initial message to arriving at a doorstep.

Instead of a 15-year-old girl, he was greeted by officers with the La Crosse Police Department and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department undercover investigator he was actually messaging with.

He’s charged with two counts, including attempted sexual assault of a child. Burton is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, July 21.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred in the Village of Mikana Wednesday evening.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Barron Co.
One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified
For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S....
Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Plea hearing date set for Daniel Peggs
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee

Latest News

Officials advise people and pets to stay out of water with blue-green algae blooms.
Wisconsin DNR warns of blue-green algae risks
24-year-old Ricardo Pena Cruz, of Dorchester, Wis., is charged with three counts of possession...
Clark Co. man receives 3 charges of possession of child porn
The Volunteer First Responder Housing Act is reintroduced
New bill could provide affordable housing to first responders
Eau Claire
How isolation is still having an impact on mental health