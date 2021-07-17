Bangor man arrested during child sex sting in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bangor man is arrested and charged after being accused of traveling to have sex with a minor.

28-year-old Ryan Burton is accused of going to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old old girl from La Crosse for sex. Law enforcement officers say screenshots from a social media app show in less than three hours, Burton went from sending an initial message to arriving at a doorstep.

Instead of a 15-year-old girl, he was greeted by officers with the La Crosse Police Department and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department undercover investigator he was actually messaging with.

He’s charged with two counts, including attempted sexual assault of a child. Burton is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, July 21.

