Country Jam’s economic impact reaches far beyond festival grounds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam USA is known for bringing popular music acts to the Chippewa Valley but it also brings plenty of tourists who spend money in the area.

Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Benny Anderson said the music festival, which is located just outside the City of Eau Claire, has an estimated $24 million annual economic impact on the area.

Revival Records, located on Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire, is one of the stores feeling the festival’s impact.

“It has been hopping down here, yes,” Revival Records Owner Billy Seigel said.

He said he’s noticed festival goers stopping by his store before going to grounds.

“There are busses that come down here to pick up the patrons and bring them to the concerts and it’s created a lot of traffic down here,” Seigel. “Been really good, business has been really good. It’s been nice to see people really enjoying the music and out and about again.”

Revival Records isn’t the only downtown business reaping Country Jam’s benefits.

Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. Executive Director Aaron White said local attendees spend about $20-25 daily away from the festival grounds. Outside visitors average $35-45 each day.

After Country Jam was canceled in 2020, Anderson said many hotels rooms went unoccupied.

“Last year we attribute about a five to 10 percent drop in the month of July alone as things were recovering and really showing a lot of signs of promise and we attribute that to the music festivals not happening,” he said. “They’re guaranteed sold-out weekends.”

Sold-out weekends mean new and unique revenue sources.

“Every dollar that comes in from a tourist level, whether it’s the ticket sale to Jam, staying in a hotel or buying a restaurant meal, has always been said through a lot of research through tourism organizations to be respent 12 times for every dollar that comes in,” Anderson said. “So, you know, on a hundred room stay, it’s $1,200 of economic impact.”

He also said he thinks Country Jam’s absence in 2020 will cause people to spend more this weekend than they did in the years before the pandemic.

