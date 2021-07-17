Advertisement

Derek Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County nearly $4M

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.(Court TV via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The weekslong trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin cost Minnesota’s Hennepin County about $3.7 million.

Documents released by the county Friday show the sheriff’s office spent about $3.2 million on employee salaries, equipment and security for the courthouse.

After salaries, the single largest expense was for added courthouse security, which cost more than $773,000.

The sheriff’s office spent $18,000 for a drone to monitor “restricted airspace.”

Costs for the Attorney General’s Office and the state courts were not immediately available.

Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd and was sentenced in April to 22 1/2 years in prison.

