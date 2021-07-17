Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) -An Iowa man was arrested Friday night in Chippewa County for operating a vehicle while under the influence 5th offense according to the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post.
Authorities said they stopped John Lnenicka around 6:40 p.m. on State Highway 27 for speeding. When the trooper approached the car, they smelled marijuana and said Lnenicka seemed impaired.
After doing field sobriety tests, the 38-year-old was taken to a local hospital for a blood test and then taken to the Chippewa County Jail.
Lnenicka also faces charges of driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.