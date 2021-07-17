Man faces two child sex charges in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A 34-year-old man from Brookfield in Waukesha County is facing two felony charges after deputies said he traveled to La Crosse to attempt to have sex with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, an undercover deputy communicated with Christopher Lemke pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. After months of talking online and texting, the complaint says Lemke booked a hotel room in La Crosse County for the weekend of July 10.

Authorities arrested Lemke on Rose Street in La Crosse as he attempted to meet up with the girl.

Lemke faces one count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and one count of attempted sexual assault of a child under 16. If found guilty, Lemke faces up to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000 for the first count and up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000 for the second count.

Lemke’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 28.

