Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson still undecided on reelection

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There was plenty on the agenda at the Jackson County Republican Party’s Freedom Breakfast at Skyline Golf Course Saturday morning.

Taking the spotlight, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin.

One thing he discussed, whether he’ll seek a third term in 2022.

Despite raising more than $1 million in the last quarter according to Federal Election Commission reports, more than any of his potential Democratic challengers, Johnson said he doesn’t have a timeline for when he’ll announce his plans.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that whoever runs, whether it’s me or somebody else, has got the best chance of winning and retaining the seat in Republican hands because of really what’s happening in this country and really the threat that Democrats in power pose to our freedoms,” he said.

“Whether Ron Johnson runs or not, the Democrats in Wisconsin are intent on taking back this seat,” State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said.

Emerson, who’s already endorsed State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in the 2022 Democratic primary for the seat, said if Johnson does run, there are plenty of good Democratic candidates to challenge him.

Emerson added Johnson’s out of touch with Wisconsin voters.

“Wisconsin’s a 50-50 state but somehow Ron Johnson only represents the views of the very fringe right wing,” she said.

“I’m just talking about issues that I think really affect Wisconsinites and Americans,” Johnson said. “I’m just telling the truth. And I will challenge anyone that talks about me being a conspiracy theorist or somebody spreading misinformation, actually tell me, what its I’m saying that’s not true.”

One issue that’s gotten Johnson into hot water in recent months is the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s been outspoken defending people who choose not to get vaccinated.

Johnson also said because he’s already had COVID-19, he feels his natural immunity against the virus means he doesn’t need to get the vaccine.

He added he’s not opposed to people choosing to get vaccinated.

“I was a champion of Right to Try, which allows Americans the freedom to choose to take advantage of a drug or a therapy that’s not fully FDA approved, which is exactly what the COVID vaccine is, it’s under Emergency Use Authorization,” Johnson said. “So I actually have respect for Americans to be able to make that decision themselves and all I’ve been asking the agencies is be transparent.”

Emerson said with COVID-19 variants making people sick, eligible people choosing not to get vaccinated is dangerous.

“The vast majority of the deaths that are happening and the hospitalizations that are happening are in people who aren’t vaccinated,” she said.

Emerson said she finds Johnson’s vaccine stance ironic since he championed Right to Try legislation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A single-vehicle crash resulted in an OWI citation early Friday morning on Clairemont Avenue in...
Driver cited for 2nd OWI after crashing into light pole on Clairemont Ave. Friday
A City of Neenah vehicle was damaged, apparently by a falling fish.
Beware of falling fish in Neenah - seriously
Chippewa Falls Police Dept. Officer James Harper discusses a recent increase in catalytic...
Chippewa Falls Police say catalytic converter thefts are increasing
Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Walmart loses lawsuit brought by worker with Down syndrome

Latest News

Christopher Lemke
Man faces two child sex charges in La Crosse County
Officials say the criminal is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities...
Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Derek Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County nearly $4M
Police: Girl shot while attempting to steal vehicle