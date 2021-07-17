Wisconsin DNR warns of blue-green algae risks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding the public to watch out for blue-green algae and to be aware of the risks.

Blue-green algae are photosynthetic bacteria often called “pond scum,” the DNR said. It can cause illness if swallowed or inhaled, and irritation can occur if the algae is rubbed on the skin.

While blue-green algae are often green, they can also be blue, tan, reddish-purple or brown. They mostly grow in lakes, ponds and slow-moving streams where water is warm and full of nutrients. Most species of blue-green algae float to the surface and form scum layers known as “blue-green algae bloom.”

According to the DNR, blue-green algae blooms generally bloom in Wisconsin between mid-June and late September. In rare instances, blooms can be found in winter.

The DNR offers these safety tips:

Do not swim in water that looks like “pea soup,” green or blue paint, or that has a scum layer of puffy blobs floating on the surface.

Do not boat, water ski, etc., over such water.

Do not let children play with scum layers, even from shore.

Do not let pets or livestock swim in, or drink water containing blue-green algae.

Always take a shower after encountering any surface water.

Try to avoid swallowing lake water, no matter how clean it looks.

Keep pets safe:

Do not let pets swim in, or drink water containing blue-green algae.

Keep dogs out of shallow, stagnant water where blue-green algae may be.

Always offer fresh, clean water for pets to drink instead of lake water.

Always wash dogs off with clean water immediately after they swim.

Supervise pets when they are outside so they don’t eat algal scum on the shore.

If a pet eats grass, avoid using lake water for lawn irrigation if blooms are present.

If there’s any doubt about what is in the water, keeping pets out is the safest course of action.

The public is encouraged to report blue-green algae blooms to the DNR at DNRHABS@wisconsin.gov. Please include the location of the bloom, the name of the body of water, nearest town, county, size and duration of the bloom and overall and close-up photographs.

