Arcadia Ambulance Service opens new building

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Arcadia community now has a new home for its emergency services.

Community members gathered for an open house to celebrate years of hard work and fundraising for a new building to house the Arcadia Ambulance Service.

The service has been operating out of three separate spaces since losing its former home at the Arcadia hospital when it closed in 2011.

They held a ribbon cutting Sunday to celebrate the opening.

“We have worked for years to get a new space to keep the service here in Arcadia,” said Cletus Foegen, the president for the Arcadia Ambulance Service. “We got a lot of donations from area businesses and people from the area and organizations. We were able to come up with a plan to build this beautiful building.”

Arcadia Ambulance Service Director Deb Slaby said the community made it all possible.

“We have multiple communities in our area that support emergency medical services in our area, and we couldn’t be here in this new facility without that support,” Slaby said.

The team at Arcadia Ambulance serves about 8,000 people in eight municipalities.

