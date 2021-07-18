Advertisement

Body camera usage by police up significantly, survey says

SUNY Canton police add body cameras
SUNY Canton police add body cameras
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A new survey of law enforcement agencies throughout Minnesota shows the use of body cameras has nearly doubled in the last five years, but for smaller police departments equipping officers with the technology is financially out of reach.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association surveyed its members to get a sense of how many agencies statewide are using body cameras or are considering using them.

About two-thirds of law enforcement officials who responded to the survey cite “lack of funding” as one of the main reasons why their departments don’t have body cameras.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Police: Girl shot while attempting to steal vehicle
Ryan Burton
Bangor man arrested during child sex sting in La Crosse
Christopher Lemke
Man faces two child sex charges in La Crosse County

Latest News

The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline, Tuesday, April 1,...
Wisconsin's ducks and other waterfowl populations are on the rise