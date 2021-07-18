Advertisement

Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

Brewers logo
Brewers logo(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers are doing their part in supporting their fellow professional athletes in their city.

Sunday morning, Brewers officials announced Tuesday’s first pitch against the Kansas City Royals has been moved from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Team officials say they made the change in order to avoid a conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks are aiming to bring the championship home for the first time in more than 40 years, and currently have a 3-2 lead over the Phoenix Suns in the 7 game series following Saturday night’s win in Phoenix.

Game 6 is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee, and is being aired on WBAY-TV.

Anyone with tickets to Tuesday’s Brewers game who isn’t able to attend the earlier start time can either get a full refund, or be able to get a comparable ticket to another game.

The Brewers ticket office can be reached at 414-902-4000 for any other questions.

The Brewers aren’t the only professional sports team cheering on their fellow professional athletes.

The Green Bay Packers have also been vocal on their social media pages as the Bucks inch closer to a championship.

The support has also come from government agencies.

Saturday evening, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee took to Facebook and Twitter to throw some shade at their counterparts in Phoenix ahead of Game 5.

Their counterparts are claiming the sun will rise again Tuesday following Saturday night’s loss.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Police: Girl shot while attempting to steal vehicle
Ryan Burton
Bangor man arrested during child sex sting in La Crosse
Christopher Lemke
Man faces two child sex charges in La Crosse County

Latest News

Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand
Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline, Tuesday, April 1,...
Wisconsin's ducks and other waterfowl populations are on the rise
The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Gov. Walz, top Democrats call for lawmaker’s resignation
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood