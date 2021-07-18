Advertisement

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.(Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Jrue Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Milwaukee Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 29 points and Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists.

The Bucks shot their way out of an early 16-point hole but then won it by making a huge defensive play for the second straight game.

They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Booker had 40 points for the Suns.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A single-vehicle crash resulted in an OWI citation early Friday morning on Clairemont Avenue in...
Driver cited for 2nd OWI after crashing into light pole on Clairemont Ave. Friday
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Chippewa Falls Police Dept. Officer James Harper discusses a recent increase in catalytic...
Chippewa Falls Police say catalytic converter thefts are increasing
A City of Neenah vehicle was damaged, apparently by a falling fish.
Beware of falling fish in Neenah - seriously

Latest News

Express search for fourth straight win
SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 17th
Express rob a hit
SportScene 13 for Friday, July 16th
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the...
Adames drives in 4 as Brewers rally for 11-6 win over Reds
The Express host the Mankato MoonDogs.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 15th