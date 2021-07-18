Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate by September

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire restaurant announced Friday it will be moving by the end of September.

Mancino’s Grinders & Pizza on Clairemont Avenue assured customers in a post on its Facebook page that it is “not going out of business.” Instead its relocating because the hotel property where it is located has been sold. The restaurant said its building is scheduled to be torn down for a new construction.

Right now the restaurant does not know where or when it will move.

It first started selling grinders and pizza in the Chippewa Valley back in 1997.

Please read the announcement pictured below. Thank you for your patience & understanding. We will be posting more... Posted by Mancino's of Eau Claire on Sunday, July 18, 2021

