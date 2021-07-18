Advertisement

Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate by September

Developing Now
Developing Now(WEAU 13 News)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire restaurant announced Friday it will be moving by the end of September.

Mancino’s Grinders & Pizza on Clairemont Avenue assured customers in a post on its Facebook page that it is “not going out of business.” Instead its relocating because the hotel property where it is located has been sold. The restaurant said its building is scheduled to be torn down for a new construction.

Right now the restaurant does not know where or when it will move.

It first started selling grinders and pizza in the Chippewa Valley back in 1997.

Please read the announcement pictured below. Thank you for your patience & understanding. We will be posting more...

Posted by Mancino's of Eau Claire on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Police: Girl shot while attempting to steal vehicle
Christopher Lemke
Man faces two child sex charges in La Crosse County
Ryan Burton
Bangor man arrested during child sex sting in La Crosse

Latest News

Arcadia Ambulance Service opens a new facility on Sunday.
Arcadia Ambulance Service opens new building
REP. JOHN THOMPSON
Lawyer for Minnesota lawmaker denies domestic abuse reports
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
SUNY Canton police add body cameras
Body camera usage by police up significantly, survey says