Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -Multiple fire crews spent seven hours Saturday trying to put out a fire on L. Poeschel Road in Durand.

When firefighters arrived around 11 a.m., two of three connected pole sheds were on fire. One of them was already burned to the ground.

They were able to save one of the sheds and half of another one.

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Durand Fire Chief did not share a cause for the fire, but did say the incident is still under investigation.

In addition to the Durand Fire Department, units from Eau Claire Fire, Plum City Fire, Nelson Fire, Colfax Fire, Elk Mound Fire, Township Fire, Mondovi Fire and Rock Creek Fire also responded to the scene.

