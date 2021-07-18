Advertisement

Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand

Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.(Durand Fire Department)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -Multiple fire crews spent seven hours Saturday trying to put out a fire on L. Poeschel Road in Durand.

When firefighters arrived around 11 a.m., two of three connected pole sheds were on fire. One of them was already burned to the ground.

They were able to save one of the sheds and half of another one.

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Durand Fire Chief did not share a cause for the fire, but did say the incident is still under investigation.

In addition to the Durand Fire Department, units from Eau Claire Fire, Plum City Fire, Nelson Fire, Colfax Fire, Elk Mound Fire, Township Fire, Mondovi Fire and Rock Creek Fire also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Police: Girl shot while attempting to steal vehicle
Ryan Burton
Bangor man arrested during child sex sting in La Crosse
Christopher Lemke
Man faces two child sex charges in La Crosse County

Latest News

Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline, Tuesday, April 1,...
Wisconsin's ducks and other waterfowl populations are on the rise
Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”
The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Gov. Walz, top Democrats call for lawmaker’s resignation
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood