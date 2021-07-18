Advertisement

Wisconsin's ducks and other waterfowl populations are on the rise

Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline, Tuesday, April 1,...
Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline, Tuesday, April 1, 2014, in Cleveland. Warming temperatures have brought a variety of waterfowl to the area as they stage for the northern migration.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -2021 is looking to be a good year for Wisconsin’s waterfowl according to the latest survey done by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Despite dry winter and spring seasons that are causing below average wetland conditions during the brood-rearing season for ducks and geese, the DNR found that these bird populations are on the rise.

Its estimates show that Wisconsin’s breeding duck population is over 520,000 this year which is a 7% increase over 2019. Looking long term (over a 47 year period), this year’s population is 19% above average.

Not all duck breeds saw the same amount of growth. While wood duck and blue-winged teal duck populations grew, mallard ducks saw a slight decline in 2021.

The breeding Canada goose population also grew slightly. According to the 2021 survey estimates, this population is over 180,000.

To determine hunting regulations for waterfowl during the 2022 season, the Wisconsin DNR will join with 13 other states and three Canadian provinces in August to research these populations on a larger scale and send that data to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To find out more about Wisconsin’s waterfowl, click HERE.

