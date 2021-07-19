American Red Cross: Blood shortage continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross says the nationwide blood shortage has yet to improve.

Earlier this spring, the Red Cross reported a severe lack of of blood. Despite a recent influx in drives and donations, the organization says the need for blood is still exceeding the available supply.

1,000 extra blood donations are needed each day to meet the current demand.

“Right now, we find ourselves in a time [where] folks [are] taking those elective surgeries that they had put off during the pandemic. That’s coming into play, and we’re also seeing about a 10% increase from 2019 in trauma visits,” explained Leah Pockrandt, the Executive Director at American Red Cross of Southwest Minnesota.

The Red Cross says donors of all types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are needed.

“Every pint of blood is so important, and one pint of blood can help up to three people. There’s the whole blood, there’s blood platelets, and there’s plasma. All three of those components are so very important to someone who may be undergoing treatment [or] who may be experiencing some sort of an emergency,” added Pockrandt.

Those who give this month will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. More information about donating can be found here.

