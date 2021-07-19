Advertisement

American Red Cross: Blood shortage continues

American Red Cross says severe blood shortage continues
American Red Cross says severe blood shortage continues(wlox)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross says the nationwide blood shortage has yet to improve.

Earlier this spring, the Red Cross reported a severe lack of of blood. Despite a recent influx in drives and donations, the organization says the need for blood is still exceeding the available supply.

1,000 extra blood donations are needed each day to meet the current demand.

“Right now, we find ourselves in a time [where] folks [are] taking those elective surgeries that they had put off during the pandemic. That’s coming into play, and we’re also seeing about a 10% increase from 2019 in trauma visits,” explained Leah Pockrandt, the Executive Director at American Red Cross of Southwest Minnesota.

The Red Cross says donors of all types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are needed.

“Every pint of blood is so important, and one pint of blood can help up to three people. There’s the whole blood, there’s blood platelets, and there’s plasma. All three of those components are so very important to someone who may be undergoing treatment [or] who may be experiencing some sort of an emergency,” added Pockrandt.

Those who give this month will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. More information about donating can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate by September
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that more than 66 percent of Minnesotans 12-years...
MDH: 66.1% of Minnesotans 12 and over receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
(Source: Gray Media)
Medical schools address health disparities in Wisconsin
The DHS is reporting that the seven-day case average for COVID-19 has reached 149 as of Friday.
COVID-19 7-day case average more than doubles in two weeks
A nurse draws up a COVID-19 vaccine at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and UW-Eau...
Eau Claire Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinic weekly schedule to change in August