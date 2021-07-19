EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My wife has polycystic kidney disease and needs a kidney. I called Bill Mitchell and asked him to put my beautiful wife on a billboard asking for a kidney. Bill jumped into action and made it happen. Linda, my wife, is on six billboards. Three of them are in Eau Claire, two on Hastings Way and one on the 53 bypass, and there is one in Rhinelander. Bill has a very kind heart and is very thoughtful. He very much deserves the Sunshine Award and more. The world is a much better place with him in it! Thank you, Bill. You are very much appreciated!

Keith & Linda Dziuk

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.