Advertisement

BILL MITCHELL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My wife has polycystic kidney disease and needs a kidney. I called Bill Mitchell and asked him to put my beautiful wife on a billboard asking for a kidney. Bill jumped into action and made it happen. Linda, my wife, is on six billboards. Three of them are in Eau Claire, two on Hastings Way and one on the 53 bypass, and there is one in Rhinelander. Bill has a very kind heart and is very thoughtful. He very much deserves the Sunshine Award and more. The world is a much better place with him in it! Thank you, Bill. You are very much appreciated!

Keith & Linda Dziuk

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate by September
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

Latest News

TIA TOU
ELLEN ANDERSON
LINNEA GUDMANSON
MELONY LAMP