Advertisement

Black River Falls Fire and Rescue urge grill safety after fire Sunday

Black River Falls Fire and Rescue urges grill safety.
Black River Falls Fire and Rescue urges grill safety.(Black River Falls Fire and Rescue)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Black River Falls Fire and Rescue is reminding people to keep safety in mind when lighting up the grill this summer after an incident over the weekend.

On Sunday, crews responded to an apartment building for a grill & LP cylinder on fire. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control with minimal damage.

The fire department says this incident is a great example for why it is important to keep grills away from structures, especially apartment buildings.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Police: Girl shot while attempting to steal vehicle
Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand
Christopher Lemke
Man faces two child sex charges in La Crosse County

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (7/18/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (7/18/21)
Chippewa Valley Animal Shelters Host Olympic-Style Event
Chippewa Valley Animal Shelters Host Olympic-Style Event (7/18/21)
Arcadia Open New Ambulance Service
Arcadia Ambulance Service Opens New Building (7/18/21)