Black River Falls Fire and Rescue urge grill safety after fire Sunday

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Black River Falls Fire and Rescue is reminding people to keep safety in mind when lighting up the grill this summer after an incident over the weekend.

On Sunday, crews responded to an apartment building for a grill & LP cylinder on fire. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control with minimal damage.

The fire department says this incident is a great example for why it is important to keep grills away from structures, especially apartment buildings.

