Burnes back in All-Star form, Brewers beat Reds 8-0 to sweep

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the ninth inning of the team's...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Corbin Burnes returned to All-Star form, pitching sharply into the ninth inning and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds 8-0 for a three-game sweep. The Brewers stretched their NL Central lead to seven games over second-place Cincinnati.

Burnes dominated in his first outing since he was the losing pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, when he went two innings and gave up two runs, including a 468-foot homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Burnes struck out 12 while allowing five hits and a walk in 8 1/3 innings, and finished with a 2.16 ERA.

Christian Yelich and Willy Adames homered.

