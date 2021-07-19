Advertisement

COVID-19 7-day case average rises 160% in two weeks

Previously, the DHS has said that the rise in cases in Wisconsin is linked to the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.(WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - On July 5, the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin was at 60.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services says that in July 19′s reporting, that number has risen 160% to a seven-day average of 156.

Additionally, the DHS says that the positivity rate by test is now over 2%, which is the highest since May. Previously, the DHS has said that the rise in cases in Wisconsin is linked to the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Since Friday, the percentage of people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine went up one-tenth of a percentage point. Now, 51.1% of the state’s population, including 61.9% of adults, has received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s 2,974,597 Wisconsinites.

The percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated also went up one-tenth of a percentage point, to 48.7%. That’s 2,837,909 people. 59.3% of Wisconsin’s adults are among them.

Vaccinators reported 14,263 more doses administered, compared to Friday’s report, including 7,279 doses to complete people’s vaccinations.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Wisconsin has risen to an average 156 coronavirus cases per day. That rolling, 7-day average is up from 149 cases on Friday. The state says testing confirmed 107 new cases between Sunday and Monday. The state’s numbers show a net increase of 331 new cases over the weekend.

The positivity rate held steady at an average 1.8%. That’s the percentage of all tests which are positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Wisconsin is still averaging just 1 death per day, the same as Friday. The death toll only went up by 2 over the weekend, to a total of 7,374 lives lost. One of those deaths occurred in the past 30 days. The death rate has held at 1.20% for almost two weeks now.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in 15 counties, a jump up from just two counties the week prior. This includes Eau Claire Co. in western Wisconsin, which is also one of 13 counties showing an increasing trend in cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports hospitalizations jumped from 98 to 135 patients since Friday. That’s the most COVID-19 patients in state hospitals at one time in five weeks. Thirty-five of those patients are in intensive care, the most since June 24. Based on reports from the Department of Health Services (DHS), the number of people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 went up 71 over the weekend, which was slightly higher than the average of 32 hospital admissions per day.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

