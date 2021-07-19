EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Danielle Olson for the Sunshine Award. I want to congratulate Danielle on being named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 term, CVTC, earning a 3.5 GPA! She is always busy with her family, horses, chickens, and puppies, and works full time at Oak Leaf. Even with all this she still finds time to do things for others and is always there if you need her. Danielle, your family loves you and is so proud!

Gerri Berg

