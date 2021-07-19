Advertisement

DR. HEMA MURALI & STAFF AND MARSHFIELD MEDICAL – CHETEK CENTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr Hema R. Murali and her staff deserve the Sunshine Award. Dr. Murali’s medical office serves people from Eau Claire to Neillsville and she works very hard at her practice.

I would also like to nominate Marshfield Medical Center-Chetek because they are awesome and super professionals. They are very helpful with health-related questions. They have been serving Northwestern Wisconsin since 1996. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Ryan Karls

