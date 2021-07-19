Advertisement

ECASD announces return to in-person instruction this fall

Families of Eau Claire Area School District students will see things mostly return to pre-pandemic normal as far as school is concerned.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is planning to return to full-time in-person learning for all grades this upcoming school year.

According to a release by the ECASD, the district is planning on starting with in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year, returning to most of its pre-pandemic procedures.

All students will attend class in-person five days per week, while pre-kindergarten students will have four days of in-person instruction. Parents who wish to utilize the Eau Claire Virtual School option can sign up on the ECASD website. The deadline to apply is on Tuesday, July 27.

Masks are optional for all students and staff in school buildings, although mandates from local, state, or federal government can dictate mask use. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires face coverings for all forms of public transportation that is tax-funded, which includes school buses.

ECASD says it will continue to sanitize each building after each school day, and will make specialized cleanings in the event of an outbreak in a school. Hand sanitizer will also still be provided.

After-school activities and athletic events will also return to their normal schedules, although the ECASD is awaiting further instruction from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Any further changes to masks, sanitizing, quarantine, or virus mitigation will be followed by the ECASD as they are issued from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services or the Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. This includes contact tracing. Also, fully-vaccinated students and staff will not need to be quarantined if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 at a school function as long as they remain asymptomatic. Currently, only people ages 12 and over can be vaccinated.

Class schedules and teacher assignments are expected to be shared closer to the start of school later this summer. The ECASD will provide more information on classroom setups, social distancing, field trips, lunches, visitor guidelines, and special education services later this summer as well.

