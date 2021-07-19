EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Ellen Anderson for the Sunshine Award. Ellen is the assistant district attorney for Clark County and she is very diligent and thoughtful in her prosecutorial case work. Ellen thinks outside the box and puts her time in to care for victims of crimes in Clark County. When Ellen is on the case, you know nothing will be overlooked. Thanks.

Tydon Schneider

