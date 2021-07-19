Four Chippewa Valley animal shelters host an Olympic-style event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2021 summer Olympics are in Tokyo this year, but four animal shelters are hosting their own Olympic-style event right here in the Chippewa Valley.

Bob’s House for Dogs, Chippewa County Humane Association, Eau Claire County Humane Association and the Dunn County Human Society came together host the first “As Good As Gold” Olympic event.

The idea came from BHFD board member Christena O’Brien.

“I watched my cat go from the floor to the top of his cat tree and that kind of planted the seed,” O’Brien said.

The event will be held virtually on BHFD Facebook page. It will run at the same time as the Tokyo Olympics, starting on July 23rd until August 8th. Throughout the two-week run, the four animal and rescue shelters will showcase their “athletes”.

“Bobs House will be up first, so we’ll be Saturday,” O’Brien said. “Sunday will be Chippewa County then Dunn County then Eau Claire County.”

The layout will consist of videos and pictures of the participants that will posted throughout the weeks highlighting different animals from the four different shelters. Also with this event, the animal shelters are hoping to give the pets a chance to find a forever home”

“It’s always nice when you’re able to bring some of them out,” BHFD co-founder Travis Quella said. “It’s a good sample of, hey this what some of the dogs would be like if you were to make an appointment and come out.”

O’Brien doesn’t want to ruin the surprise of what the animals will be doing but she did say trampolines and skateboards could be involved.

“We may not have Simone Biles in our mix, but some of the things these animals can do is amazing”

Quella is looking forward to seeing what the animals can do.

“It’s going to be cute and it’s going to be neat,” Quella said. “There’s been a lot of work put in and that’s what it takes to put on a good event. Not just Christ, but our entire staff, board and volunteers work very well together and I know it’s going to be great.”

There will also be an opportunity for pet-owners to show off their animals skills. You can submit videos and/or pictures of your petting doing something you think is amazing.

“We wanted to give our fans a chance to show off the animals they adopted,” O’Brien said. “There’s a lot of people who like to share their stories and hopefully some videos.”

Throughout the event donations are accepted and all proceeds will be split between all four animal shelters.

If you tune in for the As Good As Gold Olympics and see you a pet you want to meet or adopt, you can go to that particular animal shelters website. All the animals are winners and will all get gold medals.

For information on Bob's House for Dogs. For information on Eau Claire County Humane Association. For information on the Dunn County Humane Society. For information on Chippewa County Humane Association.

