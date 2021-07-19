Advertisement

Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case

Mail-in ballot application. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Mail-in ballot application. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man who cast two absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential election has been charged with four felonies, making him the second person in the battleground state to face charges stemming from the election.

Former President Donald Trump has wrongly claimed there was widespread fraud in Wisconsin, a state that President Joe Biden won by just under 21,000 votes.

The latest charges, filed in June, came from one of just 27 cases referred by Wisconsin election officials to prosecutors out of more than 3 million ballots cast. No other charges have been brought from that group, and district attorneys have said they are not pursuing charges in 18 cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate by September
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

Latest News

Phoebe Bacon
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics
farm
Farm Tech Days Kick Off This Week
job
Chippewa Falls Job Fair
Previously, the DHS has said that the rise in cases in Wisconsin is linked to the more...
COVID-19 7-day case average rises 160% in two weeks