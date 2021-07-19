Advertisement

GREG HANSON AND CHIPPEWA VALLEY SPORTING GOODS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Jul. 19, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Chippewa Valley Sporting Goods and Greg Hanson for the Sunshine Award. Chippewa Valley Sporting Goods is a saint in local business. They support all the local teams with great gear year after year. They have affordable prices and great costumer service. Greg Hanson of Chippewa Valley Sporting Goods goes above and beyond to make his customers happy.

Mary Rettke

