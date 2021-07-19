EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kim Breuch for the Sunshine Award. Ms. Kim is the preschool teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Boyd, WI. This past school year we enrolled our kids at the Catholic School due to issues with a previous school. We have a son, Joe, who was six at the time and has Down Syndrome. Ms. Kim took Joe under her wing and the two have become inseparable since. Joe has achieved more this past year in school than the previous years. Ms. Kim has set aside two days a week for two hours during the summer to continue to work with Joe out of the kindness of her heart. We couldn’t be any happier with the kindness, dedication and compassion Ms. Kim has when it comes to Joe’s education.

Heather Christoph

