Advertisement

KIM BREUCH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kim Breuch for the Sunshine Award. Ms. Kim is the preschool teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Boyd, WI. This past school year we enrolled our kids at the Catholic School due to issues with a previous school. We have a son, Joe, who was six at the time and has Down Syndrome. Ms. Kim took Joe under her wing and the two have become inseparable since. Joe has achieved more this past year in school than the previous years. Ms. Kim has set aside two days a week for two hours during the summer to continue to work with Joe out of the kindness of her heart. We couldn’t be any happier with the kindness, dedication and compassion Ms. Kim has when it comes to Joe’s education.

Heather Christoph

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate by September
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

Latest News

MELONY LAMP
RON & STEVE PERRY
GREG HANSON AND CHIPPEWA VALLEY SPORTING GOODS
DANIELLE OLSON