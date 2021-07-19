Advertisement

MDH: 66.1% of Minnesotans 12 and over receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Benjamin Broze
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports that more than 66 percent of Minnesotans 12-years old and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, 3,106,398 people have received one vaccine dose, and 2,957,310 have completed vaccine series.

Health officials continue to encourage those who haven’t been fully vaccinated to do so, especially with the Delta variant causing increased concern.

State health officials report 263 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 607,784. Of those total cases, 43,078 are health care workers.

There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,638. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,491.

There are 598,545 people who are no longer isolated.

32,956 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,669 were hospitalized in ICU.

The total approximate number of tests completed is 10,491,915.

