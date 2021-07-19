Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we gear up for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, check out all the athletes who are connected to Wisconsin.
3×3 Basketball: (begins July 24)
- Rae Lin D’Alie of UW-Madison
Basketball: (begins July 25)
- Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks
Rowing: (begins July 23)
- Maddie Wanamaker of UW-Madison
- Megan Kalmoe of UW-Madison
- Jessica Thoennes of Madison
- Alie Rusher of West Bend
Rugby: (begins July 26)
- Alev Kelter of UW-Madison
Sailing: (begins July 25)
- Stephanie Roble of East Troy
Shooting: (begins July 24)
- Madelynn Bernau of Waterford
Soccer: (begins July 24)
- Rose Lavelle of UW-Madison
Softball: (begins July 23)
- Kelsey Harshman of UW-Madison
Swimming: (begins July 24)
- Yigit Aslan of UW-Madison
- Phoebe Bacon of UW-Madison
Track and Field: (begins July 24)
- Mohammed Ahmed of UW-Madison
- Kelsey Card of UW-Madison
- Georgia Ellenwood of UW-Madison
- Ollie Hoare of UW-Madison
- Morgan McDonald of UW-Madison
- Alicia Monson of UW-Madison
- Kenny Bednarek of Rice Lake
- Molly Seidel of Brookfield
- Emily Sisson of Milwaukee
- Zack Ziemek of UW-Madison
Volleyball: (begins July 24)
- Lauren Carlini of UW-Madison
