MELONY LAMP

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Melony Lamp to receive the Sunshine Award. Melony works as a special education aide and is a very patient and special person. She excelled with all the kids she worked with! My daughter always went to her when she had problems and Melony always made time for her, even if she missed her lunch break. She made time to talk to them and help them anyway she could! Melony deserves the recognition as she goes above and beyond for her kids!! Thank you so much, Melony.

Mrs. S

