New Division III bowl game coming to Madison area

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new college football bowl game is coming to the Madison area this fall, offering two Midwest teams – one of which will almost certainly be a University of Wisconsin System school – another shot at the post-season.

On November 20, the inaugural Culver’s Isthmus Bowl will kick off. Organizers explain the game will feature a team from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which consists exclusively of University of Wisconsin System schools, and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Putting together the first bowl game in Wisconsin state history is exciting, but bringing it to my hometown of Madison, WI is a dream come true,” founder and game director Mike Shaw explained, adding that once Culver’s came onboard everything started to fall into place.

The game will also serve to showcase the new Verona Area High School Wildcat stadium. Tickets for the game will go on sale on October 1 and cost $10, with a portion of the sales going to benefit Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

“The greater Madison area is passionate about college football,” Madison Area Sports Commission Vice President Jamie Patrick said. “After a year with few live sporting events, we are excited to bring the community this new fall bowl game and recognize a group of talented Division III athletes.”

