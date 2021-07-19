No new Eau Claire County mask mandate despite Delta variant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the Delta variant causing a surge in COVID-19 infections through Wisconsin and the U.S., some places are reinstituting mask mandates regardless of vaccination status.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said Eau Claire County won’t soon be following suit.

“Our very best strategy continues to be to get our population vaccinated,” she said. “Our focus right now continues to be on that. We will watch with CDC and the state about whether or not other mitigation strategies are need. Right now, we’re counting on vaccination.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are fully vaccinated, meaning they completed their vaccine series at last two weeks prior, don’t need to wear masks in most indoor or outdoor settings.

Based on the CDC’s recommendation, Giese has a simple message for those who aren’t fully vaccinated yet, mask up.

“People that are not vaccinated are at risk of spreading COVID-19 and even more at risk now that we have Delta variant spreading widely in Wisconsin,” she said.

While not perfect, Giese said masks and social distancing are the best way to slow the spread of the virus.

She also said regardless of whether there’s a mask mandate, people need to do the right thing, get vaccinated or wear a mask in public

“We certainly hope at the health department and in this community that people are honest and understand that it’s not just about a risk to themselves but a risk to the community if they’re choosing to not get vaccinated and choosing to not wear a mask when out in public,” Giese said.

The CDC and other health experts say though the Delta variant spreads faster than the original COVID-19 strain, all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. protect against this form of the virus.

