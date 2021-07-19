Riverfront job fair in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation and their partners are bringing another job fair to the Chippewa Valley. There last one was in May and President of CCEDC, Charlie Walker, says it was a big success.

“We had about 32 companies and they were really happy with it and wanted to do another one,” Walker said.

The Riverfront fair will be held at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 21st. With the previous job fair being a big hit, this one will have over 50 companies looking to hire potential employee’s on the spot.

“The economy is gearing back up and that means there are a lot of companies here in the Chippewa Valley that are looking for folks,” Walker said.

Walker says having the job fair in Riverfront park to make it for accessible.

“We wanted to make it easier for all the job seekers to come,” Walker said.

Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job or might be in the future and want to see what’s out there, Walker says to come down anyway and check it out.

“Come out and see what drives the economy,” Walker says. “These are our small businesses and existing businesses that drive the economy. Anybody who just wants to drop by and get to know these companies and who they are and what they do. That’s a great opportunity.”

Walker says to park in the public parking areas and to walk over to the area where the job fair is.

For a list of companies that will be at the Riverfront Job Fair, click here.

