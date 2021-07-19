Sparta man cited for OWI after vehicle found in La Crosse River Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 26-year-old man Sparta man is cited for operating while under the influence after allegedly leaving his vehicle in the La Crosse River Friday night.

According to the Sparta Police Dept., police responded to a call of a vehicle in the La Crosse River near the Ben Bikin’ sculpture in Sparta, or near the intersection of East Wisconsin Street and South South Water Street, at 10:47 p.m. Friday night. Responding officers noticed the vehicle, which was floating in the river, was empty, and began a search of the area for the vehicle’s operator.

A K-9 search led law enforcement to 26-year-old Vasily Sharp in downtown Sparta. Sharp told police that he was the only person in the vehicle when it entered the river.

Sharp was taken into custody and cited for operating while under the influence, failure to notify police of an accident, and failure to have a vehicle under control.

Monroe Co. 911 Communications Center, Tomah Police Dept. K-9, Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Fire Dept., Sparta Area Ambulance Service, and Rush Hour Towing are credited with assistance to the Sparta Police Dept.

The location of a car found in the La Crosse River Friday night in Sparta, Wis. on July 16, 2021. (WEAU)

