Trial date set for former Marshfield Police chief accused of sexual assault

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-day trial is scheduled to begin in December for the former Marshfield Police Chief.

Rick Gramza is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. He is accused of sexually assaulting a department employee on several occasions. Court documents state the complainant alleged unwanted sexual contact including inappropriate touching and verbal comments that spanned several years. The alleged victim stated she’d contacted human resources before Gramza was chief but the allegations never proceeded. She said she feared she’d lose her job.

The case was investigated by the Eau Claire Police Department. Gramza acknowledged the contact but said it was consensual. He denied some of the victim’s more sexually aggressive complaints.

Gramza resigned from the department in March.

The trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 15. Gramza is free on a $10,000 signature bond.

