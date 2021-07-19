Advertisement

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days kick off tomorrow

The three-day event highlighting Wisconsin agriculture starts Tuesday.
The three-day event highlighting Wisconsin agriculture starts Tuesday.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -After years of planning and being cancelled in 2020, the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days are finally kicking off this week.

Volunteers are working to prepare this over 270 acre field in Eau Claire County for the upcoming three-day event.

“Once we started putting stakes in the ground it really made it feel that it’s coming,” said Mike Gintner, the chair of the Executive Committee for Farm Tech Days. “Once the tents showed up, I think July 6 they started putting tents up, once those tents started going up, every day you come out here there’s something new to see. It’s like: ‘Wow, it’s here. It’s happening.’ You just can’t believe it.”

This moment has been four years in the making.

As a nonprofit event, Gintner said it takes more than 2,000 volunteers to make Farm Tech Days possible.

It’s now almost here and with over 500 exhibits from a petting zoo to farm tours and more, there’s a lot to see and do.

“We are a farm show, so of course anyone in the agriculture industry is going to be coming interested in what they can learn, some of the entertainment, some of the food, some of the programming that we have here, but we really do have something for everyone,” said Eric Rygg the President of Huntsinger Farms--the world’s largest producer of horseradish and this year’s host. “I would encourage that even if you’re not in farming to learn where does your food come from?”

For Rygg, he hopes the farm technology days will be a chance for people to get to learn more about all the unique farms and businesses that call the Chippewa Valley home.

Farm Technology Days run Tuesday through Thursday. Gates are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 for those 13 and older.

As a volunteer-run event, it’s still looking for more help. If you’re interested in volunteering, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of three pole sheds were on fire when crews arrived Saturday morning.
Nine area fire departments respond to Saturday fire in Durand
Mancino’s in Eau Claire to relocate by September
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Man arrested in Chippewa County for 5th OWI
Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
American Red Cross says severe blood shortage continues
American Red Cross: Blood shortage continues
Former Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Trial date set for former Marshfield Police chief accused of sexual assault
26-year-old Vasily Sharp of Sparta, Wis. is cited after allegedly leaving his vehicle in the La...
Sparta man cited for OWI after vehicle found in La Crosse River Friday