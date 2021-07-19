Wisconsin Farm Technology Days kick off tomorrow

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -After years of planning and being cancelled in 2020, the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days are finally kicking off this week.

Volunteers are working to prepare this over 270 acre field in Eau Claire County for the upcoming three-day event.

“Once we started putting stakes in the ground it really made it feel that it’s coming,” said Mike Gintner, the chair of the Executive Committee for Farm Tech Days. “Once the tents showed up, I think July 6 they started putting tents up, once those tents started going up, every day you come out here there’s something new to see. It’s like: ‘Wow, it’s here. It’s happening.’ You just can’t believe it.”

This moment has been four years in the making.

As a nonprofit event, Gintner said it takes more than 2,000 volunteers to make Farm Tech Days possible.

It’s now almost here and with over 500 exhibits from a petting zoo to farm tours and more, there’s a lot to see and do.

“We are a farm show, so of course anyone in the agriculture industry is going to be coming interested in what they can learn, some of the entertainment, some of the food, some of the programming that we have here, but we really do have something for everyone,” said Eric Rygg the President of Huntsinger Farms--the world’s largest producer of horseradish and this year’s host. “I would encourage that even if you’re not in farming to learn where does your food come from?”

For Rygg, he hopes the farm technology days will be a chance for people to get to learn more about all the unique farms and businesses that call the Chippewa Valley home.

Farm Technology Days run Tuesday through Thursday. Gates are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 for those 13 and older.

As a volunteer-run event, it’s still looking for more help. If you’re interested in volunteering, click HERE.

