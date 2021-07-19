Wisconsin Farm Technology Days returns this week

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The tents are up and the equipment is getting into place for the state’s largest agricultural exhibition. Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Huntsinger Farms along Highway 37, near Interstate 94, on the southwest corner of Eau Claire. Farm Technology Days showcases the latest in agricultural technologies, and serves as an agricultural education forum for people of all ages and backgrounds. The show opens at 9 a.m. each day, with tickets available at the gates or online at the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Web Site. The show originally was scheduled for last year, but was postponed to this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s pork production surged during the calendar year’s second quarter. The National Bureau of Statistics said China’s pork production for April through June was 13.5 million tonnes, a 40 percent increase compared with the second quarter of last year. That represents the highest Chinese pork production in any quarter during the past seven years, as that nation opened new operations following losses caused in recent years by African swine fever. The bureau also reported that the Chinese pork production during the first half of 2021 was 35.9 percent higher than what was produced during the first half of 2020.

Applications are being accepted by the Sand County Foundation and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation for the Leopold Conservation Award. That annual award, named for Aldo Leopold – known as the father of the land ethic – awards 10,000 to the recipient. Application information is on the Sand County Foundation’s Web site, sandcountyfoundation.org. The application deadline is Aug. 5.

While such a major event as Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is in the area, we can’t forget that the county fair season is well under way. This week’s fairs in the area include the Dunn and Monroe county fairs, both running Wednesday through Sunday; and the Taylor County Fair, running Thursday through Sunday.

